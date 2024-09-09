Midday Report: September 09, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska Democratic Party wants the Division of Elections to bar Eric Hafner from the ballot. Relatives of Cassandra Boskofsky want answers about how her disappearance was handled. And a bill addressing missing and murdered indigenous persons has been signed into law.