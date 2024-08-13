© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - August 13, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:12 PM AKDT
Alaska Stranding Network members examined a young, male humpback whale (2024097) on July 8, 2024 near Elfin Cove.
Credit: Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services.
Alaska Stranding Network members examined a young, male humpback whale (2024097) on July 8, 2024 near Elfin Cove.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Two dead whales were discovered in Southeast Alaska this July, and at least one probably died after being struck by a vessel. The sun remains at the peak of an eleven-year activity cycle and a recent spike in sunspots is lighting up aurora activity. And nearly 400 people turned out for a 5K run and walk to raise awareness about Alaska’s missing and murdered Indigenous people in Anchorage.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes