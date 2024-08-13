Midday Report - August 13, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Two dead whales were discovered in Southeast Alaska this July, and at least one probably died after being struck by a vessel. The sun remains at the peak of an eleven-year activity cycle and a recent spike in sunspots is lighting up aurora activity. And nearly 400 people turned out for a 5K run and walk to raise awareness about Alaska’s missing and murdered Indigenous people in Anchorage.