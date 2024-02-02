© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report – February 02, 2024

Published February 2, 2024 at 12:52 PM AKST
This oil and gas infrastructure is located in Cook Inlet. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz/Northern Journal)
This oil and gas infrastructure is located in Cook Inlet. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz/Northern Journal)

On today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: OBI Seafoods will not open its plant in Larsen Bay. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom is reaping the benefit of having the House speaker on her side as she runs for Congress. The Alaska Marine Highway System is cutting back summer service. The primary natural gas utility for Southcentral Alaska says the extreme cold is straining its ability to deliver natural gas to consumers. And a leucistic white raven has drawn the attention of Anchorage wildlife photographers.

Midday Report
Latest Episodes