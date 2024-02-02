Midday Report – February 02, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: OBI Seafoods will not open its plant in Larsen Bay. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom is reaping the benefit of having the House speaker on her side as she runs for Congress. The Alaska Marine Highway System is cutting back summer service. The primary natural gas utility for Southcentral Alaska says the extreme cold is straining its ability to deliver natural gas to consumers. And a leucistic white raven has drawn the attention of Anchorage wildlife photographers.

