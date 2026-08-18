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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 13 August 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 18, 2026 at 9:59 AM AKDT
Invasive Green Crab.
Photo: Linda Shaw, NOAA Fisheries


Invasive Green Crab.


On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:

Katherine Irving of KMXT reports on new science that measures ocean acidity, the Alaska Beacon on using environmental DNA in fisheries management, and KRBD's Hunter Morrison on a request to open a sport fishery for invasive green crabs.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
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