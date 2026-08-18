Alaska Fisheries Report 13 August 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Terry Haines:
Katherine Irving of KMXT reports on new science that measures ocean acidity, the Alaska Beacon on using environmental DNA in fisheries management, and KRBD's Hunter Morrison on a request to open a sport fishery for invasive green crabs.