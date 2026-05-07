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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 07, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKDT
Contractors position the recovery frame over a row of HESCO barriers on Riverside Drive to help them take apart and reuse the materials.
(Alix Soliman/KTOO)
Contractors position the recovery frame over a row of HESCO barriers on Riverside Drive to help them take apart and reuse the materials.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Lawmakers in the Alaska House unveiled their first draft of the state’s capital budget on Monday.
The temporary flood wall along the Mendenhall River will be less enhanced than was hoped. And a bill that aims to bring stability to the school budgeting process has made its way out of the House Finance Committee.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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