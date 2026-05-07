Midday Report: May 07, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Lawmakers in the Alaska House unveiled their first draft of the state’s capital budget on Monday. The temporary flood wall along the Mendenhall River will be less enhanced than was hoped. And a bill that aims to bring stability to the school budgeting process has made its way out of the House Finance Committee.