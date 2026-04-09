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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 09 April 2026

By Terry Haines
Published April 9, 2026 at 10:09 AM AKDT
A king salmon weighs in at Auke Nu Cove in Juneau on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
(Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)
A king salmon weighs in at Auke Nu Cove in Juneau on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.



This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara reports that driftnet fishermen in Upper Cook Inlet will be using a new rulebook this season, sport fishermen in Southeast Alaska will have more kings to catch, according to Olivia Rose of KFSK, and Katherine Irving tells of salmon dissection from the studios of KMXT.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
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