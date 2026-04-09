Alaska Fisheries Report 09 April 2026

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This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara reports that driftnet fishermen in Upper Cook Inlet will be using a new rulebook this season, sport fishermen in Southeast Alaska will have more kings to catch, according to Olivia Rose of KFSK, and Katherine Irving tells of salmon dissection from the studios of KMXT.