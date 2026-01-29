© 2026

Alaska Fisheries Report 29 January 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 29, 2026 at 9:16 AM AKST
Rowan Miller attended this year''s Young Fishermen's Summit this year in Juneau.
(Photo courtesy of Rowan Miller)
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KRBD's Hunter Morrison reports on the Southeast Alaska chinook forecast, Avery Ellfeldt from KHNS on the implications of warming wetlands on salmon, and a report on the Alaska Young Fishermen's Summit from Alix Soliman, compliments of KTOO.

