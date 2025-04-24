© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report 24 April 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 24, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKDT
Doug Vincent-Lang, the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, was one of the main presenters during this year's ComFish trade show in Kodiak. He covered a variety of topics including Chinook stocks in peril, the upcoming state budget and a bill to allow farmed finfish in Alaska.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Davis Hovey reports that Alaska's Fish and Game Commissioner is in favor of a bill that would allow finfish farming, Hunter Morrison of KDLL on Cook Inletkeeper's plan to use habitat mapping to preserve salmon habitat, and the commercial fishing industry is worried about cuts to NOAA, according to KUCB's Theo Greenly.

