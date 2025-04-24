Alaska Fisheries Report 24 April 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT's Davis Hovey reports that Alaska's Fish and Game Commissioner is in favor of a bill that would allow finfish farming, Hunter Morrison of KDLL on Cook Inletkeeper's plan to use habitat mapping to preserve salmon habitat, and the commercial fishing industry is worried about cuts to NOAA, according to KUCB's Theo Greenly.