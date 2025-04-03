© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 03 April 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:05 PM AKDT
King salmon caught in spring commercial troll fisheries.
(Photo courtesy of Matt Lichtenstein)
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KUCB's Theo Greenly reports on "unprecedented" measures from Fish and Game to protect Gulf of Alaska chinook salmon, Katherine Rose of KCAW on a lower than expected harvest level for Southeast chinook fishermen, and possible changes are coming to the system that supplies data from marine weather buoys, according to KMXT's Davis Hovey.

