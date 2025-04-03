Alaska Fisheries Report 03 April 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KUCB's Theo Greenly reports on "unprecedented" measures from Fish and Game to protect Gulf of Alaska chinook salmon, Katherine Rose of KCAW on a lower than expected harvest level for Southeast chinook fishermen, and possible changes are coming to the system that supplies data from marine weather buoys, according to KMXT's Davis Hovey.