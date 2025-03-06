Alaska Fisheries Report 06 March 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week KFSK's Olivia Rose reports that the Board of Fish has increased the likelihood of a Red Crab season in Southeast, Theo Greenly of KUCB on the Governor's bill that would allow fin fish farming, and Desiree Hagen on a coalition that united to distribute salmon in Kotzebue.