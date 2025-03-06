© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 06 March 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 6, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKST
Red king crab are emptied from the pot to the measuring station during the annual Southeast survey aboard R/V Medeia.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
This week KFSK's Olivia Rose reports that the Board of Fish has increased the likelihood of a Red Crab season in Southeast, Theo Greenly of KUCB on the Governor's bill that would allow fin fish farming, and Desiree Hagen on a coalition that united to distribute salmon in Kotzebue.

Terry Haines
