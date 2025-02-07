© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 07 February 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 7, 2025 at 12:57 PM AKST
Photo: Magister Armhook Squid (Berryteuthis magister),
(NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center.)
Photo: Magister Armhook Squid (Berryteuthis magister),

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KRBD's Jack Darrell reports that the Board of Fish isn't quite ready to open squid fishing in Southeast, The snow crab is starting to flow into Unalaska, according to Maggie Nelson of KUCB, and federal regulators are considering a chum salmon cap in the Bering Sea pollock fishery, story by KUCB's Theo Greenly.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes