© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 02 January 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 2, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKST
Hope McKenney/KUCB The Bering Sea pollock fleet has been at the center of the western Alaska salmon debate.
Hope McKenney/KUCB
The Bering Sea pollock fleet has been at the center of the western Alaska salmon debate.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Happy New Year! This week we look back at two stories from the past year: Theo Greenly's about the scrum surrounding chum bycatch, produced at KUCB, plus Meg Duff's story for KDLG about the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the "Chevron deference."


Tags
Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes