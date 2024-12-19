© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 19 December 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 19, 2024 at 9:17 AM AKST
Matt Lichtenstein
Troll caught chinook salmon.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Double-duty Davis Hovey provides reports on meetings of the Alaska Seafood Task Force and Alaska Board of Fisheries from his base at KMXT, and KDLG's Margaret Sutherland tells of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit against two seafood processors over alleged wage violations.


