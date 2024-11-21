© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 21 November 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:28 AM AKST
Sockeye salmon flop in a tote at a fish site on Thursday, July 18, 2024 near Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara/KDLL
Sockeye salmon flop in a tote at a fish site on Thursday, July 18, 2024 near Kenai, Alaska.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


KMXT's Brian Venua reports that Kodiak will have a slender tanner season, KDLL's Hunter Morrison tells of the unifying bond of salmon through time and cultures, and Davis Hovey looks at the numbers of the Kodiak salmon season for KMXT. They don't add up to much of a harvest.

Tags
Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes