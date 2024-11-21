Alaska Fisheries Report 21 November 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Brian Venua reports that Kodiak will have a slender tanner season, KDLL's Hunter Morrison tells of the unifying bond of salmon through time and cultures, and Davis Hovey looks at the numbers of the Kodiak salmon season for KMXT. They don't add up to much of a harvest.