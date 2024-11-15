© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 14 November 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:09 PM AKST
Radio tags for a multi-year coho salmon monitoring project are inserted into the stomach through the mouth, with an antenna that sticks out.
( Alaska Department of Fish and Game)
Radio tags for a multi-year coho salmon monitoring project are inserted into the stomach through the mouth, with an antenna that sticks out.

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Hunter Morrison tells of radio tagged coho for radio station KDLL, KDLG's Margaret Sutherland reports that Silver Bay will take over the former Peter Pan processing plants in Dillingham and Port Moller after all, and another strong sockeye run is in the forecast for Bristol Bay, according to the Alaska Beacon.


