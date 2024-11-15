Alaska Fisheries Report 14 November 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Hunter Morrison tells of radio tagged coho for radio station KDLL, KDLG's Margaret Sutherland reports that Silver Bay will take over the former Peter Pan processing plants in Dillingham and Port Moller after all, and another strong sockeye run is in the forecast for Bristol Bay, according to the Alaska Beacon.