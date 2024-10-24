© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 24 October 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:22 AM AKDT
Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report
with Terry Haines:
KBBI's Jamie Diep reports that mariculturists are optimistic about the potential upsides of a new Alaska state law. And the economic ripple effects of the sudden closure of the Central Gulf of Alaska pollock fishery are explored by KMXT's Davis Hovey.

Latest Episodes