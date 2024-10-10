© 2024

Alaska Fisheries Report 10 October 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:10 AM AKDT
A male snow crab embracing a mature female prior to mating..
Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Chris Long
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KUCB's Maggie Nelson reports that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has given a green light to a snow crab season, and that Trident Seafoods is unlikely to process any of them in St. Paul. Also Katherine Rose finishes up her series of stories from Japan for KCAW with a look at the future of herring there.


