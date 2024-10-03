© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 03 October 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 3, 2024 at 9:56 AM AKDT
Alaska pollock make up the nation’s top-volume single-species commercial seafood catch. Alaska pollock, harvested mostly in the Bering Sea but also in the Gulf of Alaska, are processed into fish sticks, fish burgers, imitation crab meat and other common fish products.
(Photo provided by NOAA)
Alaska pollock make up the nation’s top-volume single-species commercial seafood catch. Alaska pollock, harvested mostly in the Bering Sea but also in the Gulf of Alaska, are processed into fish sticks, fish burgers, imitation crab meat and other common fish products.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on the sudden closure of the Central Gulf pollock fishery, a story about Nikolski's salmon derby from KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi, and from KNBA, Rhonda McBride tells of a lawsuit that seeks to change how the National Marine Fisheries Service manages Bering Sea pollock.

Tags
Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes