Alaska Fisheries Report 03 October 2024

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on the sudden closure of the Central Gulf pollock fishery, a story about Nikolski's salmon derby from KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi, and from KNBA, Rhonda McBride tells of a lawsuit that seeks to change how the National Marine Fisheries Service manages Bering Sea pollock.