Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 22 August 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:26 AM AKDT
Wrangell's tribe wants to know how much fish Alaskans eat.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KFSK's Shelby Herbert reports on the lifting of a court order that would have halted the Southeast Alaska king salmon troll fishery, KRBD's Jack Darrell on the arrest of a Ketchikan man accused of stealing dungy gear, and Colette Czarnecki of KSTK tells us why a Southeast Alaska tribe wants to know how much fish Alaskans eat.

