Alaska Fisheries Report 15 August 2024

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KBBI's Jamie Diep reports about the underlying messaging at the recent Salmonfest, Jack Darrell's story for KRBD tells of millions of dollars in funding for the Metlakatla Tribe's hatchery, and OBI Seafoods in Petersburg has blown its fish whistle, according to KFSK's Olivia Schmidt.