Substantial changes are underway at the Benny Benson State Airport in Kodiak, just as residents prepare for holiday travel.

Earlier this month Alaska Airlines began demolishing its passenger terminal building. The company says it plans to build a less congested, one-level terminal within the old building’s footprint, to be completed by the summer of 2028.



In the meantime, access to short-term parking near the demolished terminal has been restricted. This means less than half of that area is open for parking and Alaska Airlines is recommending passengers plan to get picked-up or dropped-off until the entire short-term parking lot is open again. Tim Thompson, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, said via email that, “there are no options for alternate short-term parking.”

That leaves only one other option for public parking at the airport – using the long-term parking lot. But that is going through some changes as well.

“So a couple years ago I went out to the airport and parking was crazy, and I was like, "Man, somebody needs to do something about this." And I thought about it, and I was like, "Well, maybe I could do something about it,"" said Dan Rohrer, the owner of Kodiak Airport Park & Store, LLC.

Rohrer's business, which was created last November, was issued a permit by the State of Alaska earlier this year to manage and maintain the long-term parking lot at the main airport for at least the next 10 years. Kodiak Airport Park & Store was one of two bids that came in and according to Rohrer, his was the highest offer.

Rohrer said his business will not only collect fees for parking but also do snow removal, pothole repair, and more.

“One of our agreements with the state is that with whatever we do, we will improve it," he said. "So, for now, what that's looked like because of the season and the lateness of the year was, for example, we raked 15 tons of asphalt into potholes.”

Starting Dec. 1, vehicles will be charged $10 a day to park in the long-term parking lot at the airport for a maximum of two weeks. The 14-day limit that was imposed by the Alaska Department of Transportation last year will remain in place according to Rohrer.

There will be a kiosk setup in the coming days at the airport for drivers to pay their parking fees. Rohrer said they will have to create a username first and then they can pay by scanning a QR code or with a credit card at the kiosk. He added that if people are struggling to pay via the kiosk then they can call Kodiak Airport Park & Store and pay over the phone instead.

There are roughly 190 spaces total, with some dedicated to rental cars, within the area Rohrer’s business is responsible for. People have parked their cars illegally outside that area near long-term parking, and some of those vehicles will likely be removed next week starting Dec. 1.

Rohrer said he expects there will be some growing pains once his business starts enforcing the new parking restrictions.

“I mean we're going to tow people. It's an unfortunate reality," he said. "We'll boot cars if we need to, like put the boot on them and tag them and etc. But I don't want people to think, ‘oh my word, if my flight canceled last night, I'm gonna come back and Dan's gonna have booted my car. What’s his problem?’ That’s not the goal.”

Rohrer said he’s willing to work with people who need to have their vehicle moved off site or shuttled to town before he tows them. In general, he asks for people to be patient as his company figures out the best way to manage long-term parking at the Kodiak airport.