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Interview with head of NOAA Fisheries: Eugenio Piñeiro Soler

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM AKDT
30 plus attendees participated in the public reception at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Friday evening, May 15. The reception included fresh cod and local seafood catered by Nuniaq.
1 of 6  — Eugenio and NOAA staff mingle with Kodiak residents.JPG
30 plus attendees participated in the public reception at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Friday evening, May 15. The reception included fresh cod and local seafood catered by Nuniaq.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 15 Kodiak residents stopped by the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center to meet with NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator and his accompanying staff as well as the Alaska Regional Administrator and the Alaska Fisheries Science Center Director.
2 of 6  — Full lobby of fisheries lab on May 15.JPG
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 15 Kodiak residents stopped by the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center to meet with NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator and his accompanying staff as well as the Alaska Regional Administrator and the Alaska Fisheries Science Center Director.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Kodiak residents and NOAA Fisheries staff listen to Eugenio Pineiro Soler, the assistant administrator of the agency, during his first visit to Kodiak and Alaska on May 15, 2026.
3 of 6  — Eugenio addresses crowd in lobby.JPG
Kodiak residents and NOAA Fisheries staff listen to Eugenio Pineiro Soler, the assistant administrator of the agency, during his first visit to Kodiak and Alaska on May 15, 2026.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Alisa Abookire and Mike Litzow discuss youth sports with Bob Foy, the Alaska Fisheries Science Center Director who formerly lived and worked in Kodiak.
4 of 6  — Mike Litzow and Bob Foy discuss youth sports (EDIT).JPG
Alisa Abookire and Mike Litzow discuss youth sports with Bob Foy, the Alaska Fisheries Science Center Director who formerly lived and worked in Kodiak.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
The public reception was organized by Rebecca Skinner and the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce as an opportunity for local fishermen and residents to meet with NOAA Fisheries staff during their visit to coastal communities in Alaska like Kodiak and Homer.
5 of 6  — Crowd above the stairs in lobby of fisheries building.JPG
The public reception was organized by Rebecca Skinner and the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce as an opportunity for local fishermen and residents to meet with NOAA Fisheries staff during their visit to coastal communities in Alaska like Kodiak and Homer.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
NOAA Fisheries staff, including the Assistant Administrator Eugenio Pineiro Soler, met with Kodiak residents and enjoyed a seafood dinner catered by Nuniaq during a public reception on May 15 at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center.
6 of 6  — NOAA staff eats and mingles.JPG
NOAA Fisheries staff, including the Assistant Administrator Eugenio Pineiro Soler, met with Kodiak residents and enjoyed a seafood dinner catered by Nuniaq during a public reception on May 15 at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center.
Davis Hovey/KMXT

On May 15 the Assistant Administrator of NOAA Fisheries Eugenio Piñeiro Soler, the Alaska Regional Adminstrator Jon Kurland, and the Alaska Fisheries Science Center Director Bob Foy met with local residents in Kodiak for a community reception.

This was Piñeiro Soler's first visit to Kodiak and Alaska. During the community event at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Near Island Piñeiro Soler emphasized the importance of what he called the "Alaska model" of collaboration between local fishermen, scientists and fishery managers.

Piñeiro Soler is a former commercial fishermen from Puerto Rico. You can listen to his full presentation during Comfish in Kodiak last month by clicking on the audio link above.

Also during the community event on May 15 hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, the chamber shared the 2024 seafood industry community profile for the Kodiak Island Borough.
The Chamber's print out noted that Alaska is home to nine of the top 20 fishing ports by volume across the U.S., and Kodiak was ranked #4 for pounds landed and #8 for value in 2023. Kodiak is also one of the most diverse commercial fishing ports in Alaska:

Kodiak Island Borough's seafood industry community profile from NOAA Fisheries, cited by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
Kodiak Chamber of Commerce
Kodiak Island Borough's seafood industry community profile from NOAA Fisheries, cited by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
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Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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