Interview with head of NOAA Fisheries: Eugenio Piñeiro Soler

This was Piñeiro Soler's first visit to Kodiak and Alaska. During the community event at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Near Island Piñeiro Soler emphasized the importance of what he called the "Alaska model" of collaboration between local fishermen, scientists and fishery managers.

Piñeiro Soler is a former commercial fishermen from Puerto Rico. You can listen to his full presentation during Comfish in Kodiak last month by clicking on the audio link above.

Also during the community event on May 15 hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, the chamber shared the 2024 seafood industry community profile for the Kodiak Island Borough.

The Chamber's print out noted that Alaska is home to nine of the top 20 fishing ports by volume across the U.S., and Kodiak was ranked #4 for pounds landed and #8 for value in 2023. Kodiak is also one of the most diverse commercial fishing ports in Alaska: