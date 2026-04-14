Head of NOAA Fisheries, market experts, lawmakers on ComFish agenda in Kodiak

This year’s commercial fisheries trade show in Kodiak, also known as ComFish, features updates from Alaska’s Congressional delegation and the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

The 47th annual event, which is the largest and longest running trade show of its kind in Alaska, goes from Thursday through Saturday, April 16- 18.

Senators Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and Representative Nick Begich will all be giving virtual presentations via Zoom during this year’s ComFish. In previous years, at least one of Alaska’s federal lawmakers attended the Kodiak event in person, but not this year.

Also participating virtually this year is the Assistant Administrator of NOAA Fisheries, Eugenio Pineiro Soler. He is scheduled to give a 45-minute presentation via Zoom Friday morning at the start of the second day of the forum.

New this year is a session about Alaska’s pollock fisheries, hosted by the Alaska Pollock Fishery Alliance and the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers.

The final sessions wrap up on Saturday morning following updates from Doug Vincent-Lang, the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and both of Kodiak’s state representatives in the Alaska Legislature, Rep. Louise Stutes and Sen. Gary Stevens.

The event concludes with the fishermen’s showcase and reception with the competition starting at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged according to the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s website.

ComFish kicks off with a fish taco night Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Kodiak Island Brewing and Still while the forums and exhibits officially open on Thursday morning at the Best Western hotel and Kodiak marketplace respectively.