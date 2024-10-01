Today is Municipal Election Day on Kodiak Island, here's what you need to know

Polls are open today, Oct. 1, for Kodiak Island residents to cast their votes for a number of city and borough positions.

There are two seats open on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, School Board, and City Council, with four candidates running for each position. Each seat is for a three-year term.

Dave Johnson, Sandra Katelnikoff Lester, Scott Smiley, and James Turner are running for Borough Assembly.

Judy Carstens, Beate Daly, Mike Litzow, and Jesse Mickelson are running for School Board.

And Jay Celli, Colleen Ford, Terry Haines, and Rich Walker are vying for City Council.

There are ten total service area board seats up for election this year. John Parker filed for one of the Fire Protection Area No. 1 seats and William Roberts filed for one of the Womens Bay seats. Jay Baldwin, and Paul Hansen are running for the two Service Area No. 1 seats.

The top two candidates in each race with the most votes will be appointed to the two open seats, or if there are any vacancies on any service area boards after the election, then the Borough Assembly can appoint someone to fill them.

City voters will also weigh in on a ballot proposition to change the residency requirements for future city managers.

For those living within the City of Kodiak, there are two main polling places - the harbormaster building and the community teen center. Mill Bay Road is the dividing line so if you live south of Mill Bay your precinct is likely the harbormaster building. If you live north of Mill Bay then your precinct is the teen center.

If you live north of city limits then Bayside Fire Hall is likely your polling place. And if you live in the Bells Flats area, including the Coast Guard Base, then you should vote at the Womens Bay Fire Hall. To find your specific polling place by looking up your address, go online to the borough’s website.

In other communities around the island, such as Akhiok, Chiniak, and Larsen Bay, voting is being conducted by mail-in only. None of the local polling places will be open for in-person voting in any of the village communities.

Unofficial results will be available after 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 once polling closes, and the results are expected to be certified sometime after Oct. 8.