A dozen candidates enter race for Kodiak municipal election prior to deadline

The final list of registered candidates running for local municipal office is set with a dozen Kodiak residents on the upcoming election ballot. That does not include those running for various service area boards.

By 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, when the two week filing period closed, four candidates each for Borough Assembly, School Board, and City Council registered to be on the ballot in the upcoming election.

The two incumbents, James Turner and Scott Smiley, face Sandra Katelnikoff Lester and Dave Johnson in their re-election bid for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.

For Kodiak Island School Board, Judy Carstens is running to retain her seat as the incumbent. Johnson, the other incumbent and current president of the school board, decided not to file for re-election. Carstens' challengers include Beate Daly who ran for school board last year, Jesse Mickelson, and Mike Litzow.

There are ten total service area board seats up for election this year. John Parker filed for one of the Fire Protection Area No. 1 seats and William Roberts filed for one of the Womens Bay seats. Jay Baldwin, and Paul Hansen are running for the two Service Area No. 1 seats.

The top two candidates in each race with the most votes will be appointed to the two open seats, or if there are any vacancies on any service area boards left after the election, then the Borough Assembly can appoint someone to fill them.

As for the two City Council seats, both incumbents Terry Haines and Richard Walker are running for re-election. Challengers Jay Celli and Colleen Ford are vying for those positions too.

Local residents who have yet to register to vote have until Sept. 1 to do so. Election Day is Oct. 1 with early voting beginning on Sept. 16.