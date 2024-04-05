-
The Coast Guard-owned golf course hasn't had live music in years, and the new manager, Jeff Keeler, is looking to increase community engagement.
On this week's episode, host Jared Griffin speaks with the cast of "After the Rain King", this year's Summer Youth Theatre production with the Kodiak Arts Council. Cast members joining Jared at KMXT studios were: Emery Cadwell, Delaney Glenn, Sophia Heitman-Williams, Alivia Johnson, and Ivan Wellner, with assistant director Kylie Eaton.
On this week’s episode of Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin speaks with the cast and crew of Kodiak Arts Council’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Listen here: You can get more information about the play and buy tickets to the upcoming production here: https://www.kodiakarts.org/the-play-that-goes-wrong
Chocolate confections and local art came together on Feb. 17 for Discover Kodiak’s annual fundraising event. As KMXT’s Brian Venua reports, the local visitor bureau’s auction was raising money to support tourism to the island. Attendees tasted several local chocolatey goods pictured here as they bid on photos and paintings from local artists. (Brian Venua/KMXT) …
The Kodiak High School Dance Team recently got back from a performance in front of tens of thousands of people. The dancers were part of a pregame and halftime show at a college football bowl game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Louisiana State University Tigers in Tampa Bay, Florida. Sarah Nugent is …
On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin talks with the directing team behind Kodiak Arts Council’s production of Joy 2023, a community choir and orchestra holiday show. Joining Jared at KMXT studios are: Joy choir director, Jill Rohrer Joy orchestra director, Angie Chervenak Kodiak Arts Council’s Performing Arts Program Manager and Joy …
On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin talks with the KHS Shakesbears about their recent performance of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Joining Jared are Wren Pikus, Jillian Dorner, and Shakesbear alum Bradly Cobban. Listen here:
An atkuk is a type of traditional Alutiiq clothing. “The snow falling parka is what these are sometimes known as and when someone is dancing, wearing it, you see the ermine tails just sort of sway and it really does look like snow falling,” said Amanda Landcaster, the curator of collections at the Alutiiq Museum. …
On this week’s episode of Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin sits down with some cast members of “Game of Tiaras,” the Kodiak Arts Council’s Summer Youth Theatre play. Performances are Friday, July 28th at 6pm, and Saturday, July 29th at 2pm at the Auditorium Drama Pod. Admission is free. Listen here:
The Kodiak Island Borough’s Solid Waste Advisory Board recently announced the winners of its youth art competition. Some of the winners’ art is on display at Kodiak High School. The Solid Waste Advisory Board has named Rosalee Stokes the first prize winner of an art competition they held in February. The North Star Elementary fifth …
On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin speaks with the directing crew of Kodiak Arts Council’s upcoming production of “Chicago.” Join director Jessi Marlow, music director Angie Chervenak, and co-choreographer Hazel Delos Santos (who also plays Velma Kelly), along with “Chicago” superfan Kirsten Dobroth, as they talk about the production. Listen here:
Valentine’s Day is Today, which means there’s typically a surge in demand for flowers and a local florist shared about how she prepares for the holiday. Belma Llorente is the owner of Belma’s Precious Flowers and Gifts in Kodiak. It’s a small shop with a few displays and a section in the back bursting with …