Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Arts Council Summer Youth Theatre
On this week's episode, host Jared Griffin speaks with the cast of "After the Rain King", this year's Summer Youth Theatre production with the Kodiak Arts Council. Cast members joining Jared at KMXT studios were: Emery Cadwell, Delaney Glenn, Sophia Heitman-Williams, Alivia Johnson, and Ivan Wellner, with assistant director Kylie Eaton.
Performance times for "After the Rain King" are Friday, July 26 at 6:30pm and Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 pm. Free admission. Appropriate for all ages.