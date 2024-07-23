© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Arts Council Summer Youth Theatre

By Jared Griffin
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM AKDT

On this week's episode, host Jared Griffin speaks with the cast of "After the Rain King", this year's Summer Youth Theatre production with the Kodiak Arts Council. Cast members joining Jared at KMXT studios were: Emery Cadwell, Delaney Glenn, Sophia Heitman-Williams, Alivia Johnson, and Ivan Wellner, with assistant director Kylie Eaton.

Performance times for "After the Rain King" are Friday, July 26 at 6:30pm and Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 pm. Free admission. Appropriate for all ages.

Talk of the Rock
Jared Griffin
See stories by Jared Griffin
Latest Episodes