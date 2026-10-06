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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Municipal Elections

By Katherine Irving
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:39 PM AKDT

On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, KMXT's News Director Davis Hovey breaks down everything that's on the ballot for the Oct. 6 municipal election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Preliminary results will be shared on air on KMXT after 9 p.m. tonight.

Talk of the Rock
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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