Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Municipal Elections

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, KMXT's News Director Davis Hovey breaks down everything that's on the ballot for the Oct. 6 municipal election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Preliminary results will be shared on air on KMXT after 9 p.m. tonight.