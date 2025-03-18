© 2025

Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock: 2025 Alaska Food Festival and Conference in Kodiak

By Davis Hovey
Published March 18, 2025 at 2:47 PM AKDT

On this week's Talk of the Rock with host Davis Hovey, we hear from Meghan Hargis with the Alaska Food Policy Council and Myra Scholze of the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op about the upcoming statewide Alaska Food Festival and Conference which will be held in Kodiak March 28 & 29.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
