Midday Report: October 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The New York Times on Wednesday published a story substantiating what Republicans and the campaign of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan have alleged for months. One week before Election Day, the Alaska Beacon reports turnout in Alaska’s general election was already nearing 10%. And next week, for the third time in six years, Alaskans will once again weigh in on ranked choice voting.