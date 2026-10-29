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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Dan J. Sullivan Jr. is running for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election.
(Photo courtesy of Dan J. Sullivan Jr.)
Dan J. Sullivan Jr. is running for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The New York Times on Wednesday published a story substantiating what Republicans and the campaign of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan have alleged for months. One week before Election Day, the Alaska Beacon reports turnout in Alaska’s general election was already nearing 10%. And next week, for the third time in six years, Alaskans will once again weigh in on ranked choice voting.

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