Midday Report: October 26, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Three of Alaska’s candidates for governor pitched their visions for addressing Indigenous issues during the Alaska Federation of Natives convention Friday. Delta Junction has a new community newspaper called The Buffalo Times. And a full-time job isn’t enough to cover the basics for many Alaskans, forcing them to make difficult choices about things like food, housing and child care.