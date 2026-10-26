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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 26, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Buffalo Times staff
(Tim Ellis/KUAC News)
Buffalo Times staff


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Three of Alaska’s candidates for governor pitched their visions for addressing Indigenous issues during the Alaska Federation of Natives convention Friday. Delta Junction has a new community newspaper called The Buffalo Times. And a full-time job isn’t enough to cover the basics for many Alaskans, forcing them to make difficult choices about things like food, housing and child care.

Midday Report
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