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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 21, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Congressman Nick Begich (R-Alaska) and his independent challenger Bill Hill participated in Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media's studio on Oct. 14, 2026.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Congressman Nick Begich (R-Alaska) and his independent challenger Bill Hill participated in Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media's studio on Oct. 14, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Bill Hill campaign is picking up the pace for U.S. House, but will it be enough? Democratic Alaska gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins pitched himself as a bipartisan-minded changemaker on Alaska Public Media’s “Talk of Alaska” on Tuesday. And the board of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority spent a day taking comment about a proposed road to the Ambler mine.

Midday Report
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