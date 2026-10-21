Midday Report: October 21, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Bill Hill campaign is picking up the pace for U.S. House, but will it be enough? Democratic Alaska gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins pitched himself as a bipartisan-minded changemaker on Alaska Public Media’s “Talk of Alaska” on Tuesday. And the board of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority spent a day taking comment about a proposed road to the Ambler mine.