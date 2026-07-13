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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 13, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKDT
Alaska Wildland Firefighters deployed in lower 48.
(Alaska Public Media)
Alaska Wildland Firefighters deployed in lower 48.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska State Troopers shot and killed a Wasilla man last Thursday who officials say was evading arrest on a boat near Whittier after he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor. The Alaska Democratic Party is suing the state Division of Elections over a lack of financial disclosure made by a candidate running for a legislative seat in Anchorage. And an Alaska fire incident management team is in the Lower 48 to oversee one of the nation's highest-priority wildfires as fire activity intensifies in the West.

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