Midday Report: July 13, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska State Troopers shot and killed a Wasilla man last Thursday who officials say was evading arrest on a boat near Whittier after he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor. The Alaska Democratic Party is suing the state Division of Elections over a lack of financial disclosure made by a candidate running for a legislative seat in Anchorage. And an Alaska fire incident management team is in the Lower 48 to oversee one of the nation's highest-priority wildfires as fire activity intensifies in the West.