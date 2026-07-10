Midday Report: July 10, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill yesterday that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections. The former chief of the volunteer fire department that serves the greater Delta Junction area received a two-year prison sentence Thursday for stealing money from the organization. And a measure to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting will be on the ballot again this November, despite complaints about its backers.