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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 10, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department is back in business after it shut down temporarily to deal with the theft of $441,409 by former Fire Chief Michael Paschall.
(KUAC News file photo/RDVFD)
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department is back in business after it shut down temporarily to deal with the theft of $441,409 by former Fire Chief Michael Paschall.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill yesterday that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections. The former chief of the volunteer fire department that serves the greater Delta Junction area received a two-year prison sentence Thursday for stealing money from the organization. And a measure to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting will be on the ballot again this November, despite complaints about its backers.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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