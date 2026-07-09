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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 09, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Salcha site for the Interior of Alaska Veterans Cemetery (IAVC).
Alaska Department of Military and Veteran's Affairs.
Salcha site for the Interior of Alaska Veterans Cemetery (IAVC).

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Many -- if not most -- jobs stemming from construction of the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline would go to out of state workers, according to a study. Fairbanks officials read the Declaration of Independence aloud Wednesday at City Hall. A state predator control program has culled more than 250 bears in Southwest Alaska over the past four springs in an attempt to boost the Mulchatna caribou herd.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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