Midday Report: July 09, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Many -- if not most -- jobs stemming from construction of the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline would go to out of state workers, according to a study. Fairbanks officials read the Declaration of Independence aloud Wednesday at City Hall. A state predator control program has culled more than 250 bears in Southwest Alaska over the past four springs in an attempt to boost the Mulchatna caribou herd.