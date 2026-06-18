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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 18, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:56 PM AKDT
Attendees listen to speakers at a rally in support of the Alaska LNG Project on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 near Kenai, Alaska.
(Ashlyn O'Hara/KDLL)
Attendees listen to speakers at a rally in support of the Alaska LNG Project on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 near Kenai, Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has until today to veto or sign two dozen bills into law. More than 100 people rallied in support of the Alaska LNG Project on Tuesday in Kenai. And Alaska was one of four states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit against a transgender healthcare nonprofit on Wednesday.

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