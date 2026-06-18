Midday Report: June 18, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has until today to veto or sign two dozen bills into law. More than 100 people rallied in support of the Alaska LNG Project on Tuesday in Kenai. And Alaska was one of four states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit against a transgender healthcare nonprofit on Wednesday.