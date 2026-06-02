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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 2, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKDT
A humpback whale in Glacier Bay.
(National Park Service)
A humpback whale in Glacier Bay.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich stay quiet on two of President Trump s most controversial priorities. Humpback whale populations near Glacier Bay National Park are recovering slowly after plummeting during a widespread marine heatwave. And Monday was the last day to officially begin a campaign for state or federal office in Alaska.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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