Midday Report: June 02, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich stay quiet on two of President Trump s most controversial priorities. Humpback whale populations near Glacier Bay National Park are recovering slowly after plummeting during a widespread marine heatwave. And Monday was the last day to officially begin a campaign for state or federal office in Alaska.