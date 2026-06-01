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Midday Report

Midday Report: June 01, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:34 PM AKDT
Fruit-bearing trees and shrubs line a soon-to-be park near Metlakatla’s boat harbor. The plants are part of the village’s Community Food Forest Project.
(Hunter Morrison/KRBD)
Fruit-bearing trees and shrubs line a soon-to-be park near Metlakatla’s boat harbor. The plants are part of the village’s Community Food Forest Project.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Anchorage Police Department wants broader support and conversation around the behavioral health issues that Police Chief Sean Case says are driving high rates of police shootings. The deadline to run for statewide office is 5 p.m. today. And Metlakatla invests in fruit trees to combat food insecurity.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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