Midday Report: May 29, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The state’s first Justice Summit for Alaska’s missing and murdered Indigenous people got underway Wednesday in Anchorage. Former Gov. Bill Walker is considering another run for the state’s top elected office. And Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case says the city is becoming safer, thanks to a major shift in how the city is addressing public safety.