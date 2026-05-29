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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 29, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Former Alaska Governor Bill Walker.
(Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy)
Former Alaska Governor Bill Walker.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The state’s first Justice Summit for Alaska’s missing and murdered Indigenous people got underway Wednesday in Anchorage. Former Gov. Bill Walker is considering another run for the state’s top elected office. And Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case says the city is becoming safer, thanks to a major shift in how the city is addressing public safety.

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