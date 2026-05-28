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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 28, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Upper One Lounge Ted Stevens International Airport
(Ted Stevens International Airport)
Upper One Lounge, Ted Stevens International Airport.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed fining Alaska Airlines $165,000 for allegedly allowing intoxicated passengers to board its flights. The thick winter ice of the Yukon River has washed out to the Bering Sea, signaling the end of breakup season on the Yukon Delta. And GCI lines went down across the Aleutian Chain sometime around Wednesday morning, impacting internet and wireless services in several communities.


Midday Report
Terry Haines
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