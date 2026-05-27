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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 27, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Anvil City Science Academy students are led by Jeff Collins on the Nome-Teller Road during Nome's first Bike Bus event, May 26, 2026.
(Ben Townsend/KNOM)
Anvil City Science Academy students are led by Jeff Collins on the Nome-Teller Road during Nome's first Bike Bus event, May 26, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

State lawmakers passed two bills on the last day of the legislative session aimed at fulfilling requirements of a federal health care expansion effort. Riding a bike to school can be tough in Nome. And Alaska State Troopers identified the man North Slope Borough police shot and killed in Utqiagvik on Saturday.

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