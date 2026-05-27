Midday Report: May 27, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
State lawmakers passed two bills on the last day of the legislative session aimed at fulfilling requirements of a federal health care expansion effort. Riding a bike to school can be tough in Nome. And Alaska State Troopers identified the man North Slope Borough police shot and killed in Utqiagvik on Saturday.