Midday Report: May 26, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska lawmakers approved an additional $144 million in one-time funding for K-12 schools next year. Alaska’s oil and gas lobby wants to expedite development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. And a startup with Alaska roots wants to build a massive data center on the North Slope.