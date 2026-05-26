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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 26, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Anchorage-based Stak Energy has applied to the State of Alaska to lease 715.4 acres on the North Slope for a modular data center campus that could eventually reach 3 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity.
(Adobe Stock)
Anchorage-based Stak Energy has applied to the State of Alaska to lease 715.4 acres on the North Slope for a modular data center campus that could eventually reach 3 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska lawmakers approved an additional $144 million in one-time funding for K-12 schools next year. Alaska’s oil and gas lobby wants to expedite development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. And a startup with Alaska roots wants to build a massive data center on the North Slope.

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