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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 22, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Air travelers wait for TSA PreCheck at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in a line that stretches past the Alaska Airlines baggage drop area on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
(Nat Herz/Northern Journal)
Air travelers wait for TSA PreCheck at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in a line that stretches past the Alaska Airlines baggage drop area on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Department of Law has voided regulations aimed at restricting the Area M commercial salmon fishery. The Juneau Assembly may have found a path out of the red for its budget Wednesday night, but it wasn’t easy.And the Transportation Security Administration says the delays are due to intermittent outages with its X-ray screening equipment at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

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