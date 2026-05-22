Midday Report: May 22, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Department of Law has voided regulations aimed at restricting the Area M commercial salmon fishery. The Juneau Assembly may have found a path out of the red for its budget Wednesday night, but it wasn’t easy.And the Transportation Security Administration says the delays are due to intermittent outages with its X-ray screening equipment at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.