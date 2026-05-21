Midday Report: May 21, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
It’s National Safe Boating Week, and the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue teams are asking residents to help prevent false alerts. he Alaska Legislature kicks off a special session today to continue working on tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project. And lawmakers in the state and national capitols implored their colleagues to help two western Alaska villages relocate to safer ground after a devastating storm last year.