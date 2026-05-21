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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 21, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Rep. Nellie Unangiq Jimmie, whose district includes Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, spoke in favor of a resolution supporting their decision to relocate.
(Gavel Alaska screenshot)
Rep. Nellie Unangiq Jimmie, whose district includes Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, spoke in favor of a resolution supporting their decision to relocate.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

It’s National Safe Boating Week, and the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue teams are asking residents to help prevent false alerts. he Alaska Legislature kicks off a special session today to continue working on tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project. And lawmakers in the state and national capitols implored their colleagues to help two western Alaska villages relocate to safer ground after a devastating storm last year.

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