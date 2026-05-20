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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 20, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKDT
The Crystal Serenity cruise ship in Seward, preparing for a cruise through the Northwest Passage in 2016. Ongoing construction work on a new dock has forced ships to reroute to Whittier this month.
(Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)
The Crystal Serenity cruise ship in Seward, preparing for a cruise through the Northwest Passage in 2016. Ongoing construction work on a new dock has forced ships to reroute to Whittier this month.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Legislature is headed for a special session focused on tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project immediately after lawmakers adjourn today. Cruise ships planning to stop in Seward are being rerouted to Whittier at least until Saturday because of ongoing construction at the dock. And Anchorage police say officers shot and killed an armed man in East Anchorage early this yesterday morning.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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