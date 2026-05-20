Midday Report: May 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Legislature is headed for a special session focused on tax cuts for the Alaska LNG project immediately after lawmakers adjourn today. Cruise ships planning to stop in Seward are being rerouted to Whittier at least until Saturday because of ongoing construction at the dock. And Anchorage police say officers shot and killed an armed man in East Anchorage early this yesterday morning.