Midday Report: May 19, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that would reinstate pensions for public employees late last night as the Alaska House failed to advance a tax cut for the Alaska LNG project. Anchorage Police say they are in the final stages of their nvestigation into the death of Kelly Hunt. And House lawmakers voted Saturday to partially repeal a mandatory sick leave law approved by Alaska voters less than two years ago.