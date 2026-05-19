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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 19, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:44 PM AKDT
A memorial to Kelly Hunt on Lois Drive in Spenard, just above the ravine where her remains were found.
(Rhonda McBride)
A memorial to Kelly Hunt on Lois Drive in Spenard, just above the ravine where her remains were found.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill that would reinstate pensions for public employees late last night as the Alaska House failed to advance a tax cut for the Alaska LNG project. Anchorage Police say they are in the final stages of their nvestigation into the death of Kelly Hunt. And House lawmakers voted Saturday to partially repeal a mandatory sick leave law approved by Alaska voters less than two years ago.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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