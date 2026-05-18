Midday Report: May 18, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Legislature wants the state’s development agency to finance new apartment complexes and other multifamily housing. The case against a former Juneau chiropractor who has been accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care may continue into another year. People packed the docks in Petersburg on Wednesday to celebrate a storied fishing vessel and the people who have cared for it.