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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 18, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:36 PM AKDT
The F/V Symphony on May 13, 2026. The wooden seiner had been in the Mathisen family for over 50 years.
(Taylor Heckart/KFSK)
The F/V Symphony on May 13, 2026. The wooden seiner had been in the Mathisen family for over 50 years.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Legislature wants the state’s development agency to finance new apartment complexes and other multifamily housing. The case against a former Juneau chiropractor who has been accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care may continue into another year. People packed the docks in Petersburg on Wednesday to celebrate a storied fishing vessel and the people who have cared for it.

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