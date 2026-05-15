© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: May 15, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Aerial map showing the plans for the solar farm in Wrangell. It will be built on previously logged land, six miles south of town on the upland side of Zimovia Highway.
(Southeast Alaska Power Agency)
Aerial map showing the plans for the solar farm in Wrangell. It will be built on previously logged land, six miles south of town on the upland side of Zimovia Highway.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Legislature, in a historic vote, rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted for the first time with Democrats Tuesday to advance a resolution to remove U.S. forces from Iran. And a 44-acre solar power farm in Wrangell is starting up.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes