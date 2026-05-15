Midday Report: May 15, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Legislature, in a historic vote, rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for attorney general, Stephen Cox. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted for the first time with Democrats Tuesday to advance a resolution to remove U.S. forces from Iran. And a 44-acre solar power farm in Wrangell is starting up.