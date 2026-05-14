Midday Report: May 14, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Senator Lisa Murkowski voted against the war in Iran yesterday, for the first time since it began at the end of February. Sitka’s childcare system has the capacity to serve only about half of the young children who need it. And the state House of Representatives voted unanimously yesterday to make the giant green cabbage Alaska’s official state vegetable.