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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 14, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
A 113.05-pound cabbage grown by Palmer farmer Scott Robb is adorned with a first-place ribbon at the Alaska State Fair in 2023.
(Adelyn Baxter)
A 113.05-pound cabbage grown by Palmer farmer Scott Robb is adorned with a first-place ribbon at the Alaska State Fair in 2023.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Senator Lisa Murkowski voted against the war in Iran yesterday, for the first time since it began at the end of February. Sitka’s childcare system has the capacity to serve only about half of the young children who need it. And the state House of Representatives voted unanimously yesterday to make the giant green cabbage Alaska’s official state vegetable.

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