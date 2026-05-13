Midday Report: May 13, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Legislature’s regular session ends in just over a week, and lawmakers are racing to pass a wide range of bills and resolutions before the deadline. Petersburg’s annual Little Norway Festival, also known as Mayfest, is rapidly approaching. And the public had many opinions about mining minerals on the seabed off Alaska’s coast.