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Midday Report

Midday Report: May 13, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Model of seabed mining technology
(Wikipedia)
Model of seabed mining technology

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Legislature’s regular session ends in just over a week, and lawmakers are racing to pass a wide range of bills and resolutions before the deadline. Petersburg’s annual Little Norway Festival, also known as Mayfest, is rapidly approaching. And the public had many opinions about mining minerals on the seabed off Alaska’s coast.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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